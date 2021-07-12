Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post sales of $27.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.31 million to $28.40 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $24.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $131.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 298,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

