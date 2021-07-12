Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $81.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 98,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.