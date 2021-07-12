Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.18 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $369.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.54 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $291.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,837. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

