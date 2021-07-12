Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post sales of $176.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.14 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $165.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $816.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.40 million to $850.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 7,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

