Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the highest is $3.56. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.66. 367,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,034. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

