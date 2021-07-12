Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a PE ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

