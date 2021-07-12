Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Dover reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover has a 1-year low of $94.36 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

