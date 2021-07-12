Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $487.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

RL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $116.04. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $73,427,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

