Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $197.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.66 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $787.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $324.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.69.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.