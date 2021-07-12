Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 440,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

