Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCMT stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.93. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.