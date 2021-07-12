Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.47 million, a PE ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.