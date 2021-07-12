Zacks Investment Research Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of HCI opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

