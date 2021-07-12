Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Hold

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

