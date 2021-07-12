Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

