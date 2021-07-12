Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions have been helping the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. The company's consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks, boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, the stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of CLH opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

