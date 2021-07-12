Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVC opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Invacare has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Invacare by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invacare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,828,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 174,154 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

