Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.