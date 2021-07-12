Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. Research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 89.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 127.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

