Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.91. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 2,398 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

