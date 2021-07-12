Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) Director Sells $116,250.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00.

Zomedica stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,506,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,985,477. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

