ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,316.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,801,764 shares of company stock valued at $319,693,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

