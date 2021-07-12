Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Zovio stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

