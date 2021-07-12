Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Invests $53,000 in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of OCX opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

