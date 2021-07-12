Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

