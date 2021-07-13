-$0.06 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock worth $5,105,803. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

