-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NYSE:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NYSE:IRDM) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

IRDM stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 15,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,842. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

