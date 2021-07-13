$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Shares of NYSE:BSY opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 210,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $11,059,582.72. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 80,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $5,280,834.60.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

