-$0.15 EPS Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.19). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. 572,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,738. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.