$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,022. The company has a market cap of $234.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

