-$0.31 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 15,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,005. The firm has a market cap of $374.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

