$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bally’s reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE BALY traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.78 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

