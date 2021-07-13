-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCKT opened at $46.47 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

