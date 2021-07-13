$0.71 EPS Expected for Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royalty Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Royalty Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royalty Pharma.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,242. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 73,117 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $3,084,806.23. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,314,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $55,370,944.32. Insiders sold a total of 1,984,179 shares of company stock worth $85,712,975 in the last quarter.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

