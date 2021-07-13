$1.00 EPS Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,550. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $6,098,462.60. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total value of $232,488.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,906.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.