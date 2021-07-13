$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. 2,921,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

