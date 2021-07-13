$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. 1,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.