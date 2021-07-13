$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $902.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.