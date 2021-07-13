$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

