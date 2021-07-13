$10.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.49 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE opened at $354.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.50. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $161.66 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

