10,900 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.14.
In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
