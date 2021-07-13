10,900 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

