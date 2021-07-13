10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $255,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,069 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

