1,278 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,638,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

