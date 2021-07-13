13,252 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE WM opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.72 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

