$139.32 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report sales of $139.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.46 million to $151.68 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 839.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $577.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

XHR traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $18.03. 6,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

