150,000 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of VPCBU stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

