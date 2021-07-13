1,500,000 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANZUU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $21,580,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $14,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $13,625,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $7,849,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $7,485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU remained flat at $$9.98 on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,739. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

