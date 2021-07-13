161,145 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

