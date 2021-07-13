183,109 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. 13,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,768. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Barry Schuler sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $876,000.00. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 956,668 shares of company stock valued at $92,554,132.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

