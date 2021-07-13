18,972 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

